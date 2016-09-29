DJI's Mavic Pro drone can be folded down to the size of a water-bottle. — Photo: Screengrab/TheVerge

Within a week of its entry into the drone market, Go Pro's stock has been sent plummeting by DJI's new water bottle-sized Mavic Pro.

When Go Pro has barely sipped the skies with its Karma drone for a week, its rival DJI has come up with its riposte in the form of Mavic Pro.

Unveiled on Tuesday, Mavic Pro is an “ultra-portable” personal camera drone that can be folded up into “roughly the size of a water bottle”, according to DJI.

It has...

- Visual navigation system using 12-MP CMOS sensor [as does the Karma]

- 3-axis gimbal for image stabilisation [as does the Karma]

- -90° to +30° range of motion and can rotate in all directions [whereas the Karma's gimbal can only tilt up and down between -90° and 0°]

- 4.3-mile (7-km) range [whereas the Karma has a 0.62-mile (1-km) range]

- 27-minute flight time [whereas the Karma has a 20-minute flight time]

- Weight of 734 grams [whereas the Karma weighs 1.006 kg]

- Built-in high-res 4k camera on the front [whereas the Karma needs you to attach a separate Go Pro camera, which adds to the weight]

Just ordered that DJI Mavic Pro. Can't wait to get her. The videos are gonna be INSANE with her! pic.twitter.com/a2vscD7Ejd — VroomVroomDana (@VroomVroomDana) September 28, 2016

- Foldable propellers, and compact size of 83 x 83 x 198 mm [whereas the Karma folds down to 89.9×224.3×356.2mm]

- Top speed of 65 kph [whereas the Karma can't go faster than 56.3 kph]

- Remote controller with LCD screen display that can be paired up with a smartphone for 1080p video feed [whereas the Karma has a 720p touchscreen]

- Obstacle avoidance, object tracking, ‘Follow Me’ [whereas the Karma has none of these features]

- Cost of $749 for the drone and camera, $1,000 for drone + remote controller [whereas the Karma costs $799 for drone+controller. But you will need a camera, obviously, and that takes the cost up to $1,200]

One of my favorite frills that I don't think we mentioned: The Mavic Pro sticks pull off for added portability. pic.twitter.com/1ACTtjJw1M — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) September 28, 2016

Go Pro's stocks plummeted by over 6% on Tuesday after the DJI stole its thunder.