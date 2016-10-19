Joining the race to build a bendable smartphone, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on its own version of such a device.

According to Inquirer, Xiaomi’s device made its public debut over the Internet through a 30-second video posted last week.

The video, courtesy of Gizmodo China, did not show the phone being bent but rather a bent screen that is very responsive to touch.

Flexible displays or foldable, bendable smartphones are the future and earlier this year, another Chinese major Lenovo became the first company to display two futuristic concepts: a foldable smartphone that can be turned into a wearable device and a bendable tablet that becomes a phablet.

Apart from Lenovo, Korean smartphone-maker Samsung has been working on foldable displays for years and is reported to be ready to launch its first foldable smartphone in 2017.

Apple has also gone for patents that suggest it is set to develop iPhones with curved screens.