Sony India on Wednesday launched a new model in Cyber-shot RX100 series with the world’s fastest auto-focus (AF) speed for Rs. 79,990 in India.

RX100 V is equipped with a Fast Hybrid auto-focus (AF) system with AF acquisition at 0.05 seconds and comes with world’s highest number of AF points on sensor — with 315 points covering approximately 65 per cent of the frame.

With a shooting speed of up to 24 frames per second (fps) at full 20.1MP resolution with auto-focus/automatic exposure tracking for up to 150 continuous shots, RX100 V is claimed to be the world’s fastest for a compact camera.

The camera features 4K video recording and a high-speed Anti-Distortion Shutter (maximum speed of 1/32000 second) that allows the camera to capture sharp, crystal clear images with a wide open aperture at brightness levels.

RX100 V is able to record super-slow motion video at up to 40x slower than the standard rate and can achieve this for about twice as long as its predecessor.

RX100 V is available at all Sony Centres, “Alpha” flagship stores and major electronic stores across India.