Snapchat has unveiled bright yellow vending machines that will sell its new line of video glasses.

The machines, called Snapbots, feature a cartoon-like face and are topped with balloons. They’ll sell Spectacles, which are glasses that can record video 10 seconds at a time and be uploaded to the Snapchat app. The glasses retail for $129.

Each Snapbot allows users to virtually try on different colors of Spectacles before buying.

Snapchat says the machines will stay in one location only for about a day. Consumers can find upcoming locations online about 24 hours before the machines arrive.

The first location for the Snapbot is near Snapchat’s headquarters in the Venice section of Los Angeles.