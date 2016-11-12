Snapchat has unveiled bright yellow vending machines that will sell its new line of video glasses.
The machines, called Snapbots, feature a cartoon-like face and are topped with balloons. They’ll sell Spectacles, which are glasses that can record video 10 seconds at a time and be uploaded to the Snapchat app. The glasses retail for $129.
Each Snapbot allows users to virtually try on different colors of Spectacles before buying.
Snapchat says the machines will stay in one location only for about a day. Consumers can find upcoming locations online about 24 hours before the machines arrive.
The first location for the Snapbot is near Snapchat’s headquarters in the Venice section of Los Angeles.
Keywords: Snapchat, video glasses, Snapbots
More In: Gadgets | Technology | Business | Sci-Tech