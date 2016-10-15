The second edition of the gaming expo will feature loot that includes new releases, exciting merch, cosplay, prices and hot deals on hardware

Last year, the Indian Gaming Expo (IGX) made a fantastic debut as thousands of people flocked to play the latest games, check out the cosplay and take part in tournaments. More importantly, gamers got to meet fellow gamers and get closer to their favourite brands like PlayStation. In its sophomore year, now IGX is back with a bang in 2016. The scale is bigger and what’s in store is better. Here are a few convincing reasons why you should be at IGX right now, other than the fact that it’s free.

All hail virtual reality

For the first time in India, you will get to try the new PlayStation VR, a virtual reality headset. The device was released worldwide earlier in October and brings virtual reality to the masses at a price lower than the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. If you're curious to know what the fuss surrounding VR is all about, you can experience it with your own eyes. Especially, if you've been saving up for the PSVR. Head over to IGX to try the headset out on several of the newest VR games from Sony. You can also check out all the peripherals, like the move controllers.

Cache of latest games

A game expo is all about the latest titles and at IGX, you get hands-on time with several upcoming games as well as some of the hottest games in the market right now. The spotlight is on the forthcoming For Honor game from Ubisoft. It’s an action, strategy title focusing on brutal combat against three factions: the Vikings, the samurai and the knights. You can play For Honor at the E-xpress Interactive's stall number four and five. There will also be games like Uncharted 4, FIFA 17, Mafia III, No Mans Sky and lots more.

Tournaments

Now is your chance to go head-to-head with other gamers to win cash and other prizes. Plus, there will be the glory and admiration of all the onlookers. Compete in Mortal Kombat XL, WWE 2K17, FIFA 17, Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 and Counter-Strike. The total pool of prices to be won runs into lakhs of rupees with lots of merchandise up for grabs. So take part, and who knows you may win some big bucks.

Hot hardware

IGX will be an all-you-can-experience buffet of the most cutting-edge hardware, with the likes of ASUS, Alienware, Gigabyte and MSI flaunting the best from their arsenals. There’s everything from motherboards to gaming routers and blazing-fast graphic cards as well as the biggest and bad-est gaming monitors. All the ware is available to purchase on the spot, with amazing deals on consoles, gaming notebooks, peripherals and lots more.

Play with cosplay

If you're taking public transport today or tomorrow, don’t be surprised if you spot several people dressed up in costumes. Don’t worry, you’re not missing out on some secret party. It's just cosplayers on their way to IGX's Game Face cosplay competition. So dust off last year’s cosplay costume or get inventive and make your own. Participate as your favourite gaming character or or pop cultural icon. You stand a chance to win cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh. If you are a proud gaming parent, dress up your kids and take them along.

Being Indian

IGX will be focusing on homegrown games by curating four titles from Indie developers. So head out to the Made in India booth to check out Asura, Dodgefall, Zenith and Antariksha Sanchar. Specially put together by IGX, the booth will showcase the best of what Indian developers are capable of. Not just that, you can get some hands on time with these four titles. Support the indie gaming movement in the country and go pay them a visit.

Indian Gaming Expo will take place today and tomorrow at the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade. Entry is free. For registration check: gamesexpo.in. Visit gamesexpo.in for more details.

The author is a freelance tech and lifestyle writer