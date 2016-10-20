Technology » Gadgets

Kolkata, October 20, 2016
Updated: October 20, 2016 18:34 IST

Samsung to launch only 4G smartphones in India

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Samsung India Electronics Vice President (Mobiles Business) Manu Sharma displays the 'Samsung My Galaxy App' during its launch in Kolkata on Thursday.
PTI
Samsung India Electronics Vice President (Mobiles Business) Manu Sharma displays the 'Samsung My Galaxy App' during its launch in Kolkata on Thursday.

"Nearly 80 per cent of the smartphone users have shifted to 4G-enabled handsets. We will launch all our future smartphones in this category across all segments," Manu Sharma, VP (mobile business) of Samsung India Electronics, said.

Korean electronics major Samsung will launch only 4G/VoLTE enabled smartphones in India as the market has shifted totally towards this end, a company official said on Thursday.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the smartphone users have shifted to 4G-enabled handsets. We will launch all our future smartphones in this category across all segments,” Manu Sharma, VP (mobile business) of Samsung India Electronics, said.

While launching ‘My Galaxy’ app here, Mr. Sharma said the company would invest Rs. 2,000 crore at its Noida plant for increasing smartphone manufacturing capacity and other products.

“This shows that Samsung is serious about the Indian market, where it is already enjoying 48.6 per cent market share in value terms in the smarphone segment [quoting the latest GfK report for August 2016],” he told reporters.

“Samsung in India has a portfolio of 25 different smartphones, most of which are 4G-enabled,” he said.

Referring to the Note 7 fiasco, he said that globally Samsung had announced discontinuing of manufacturing and sales of the product.

“In India, those who has bought the phone from outside as it was not launched here will get a refund for the product,” Mr. Sharma said.

“Galaxy Note 7 was supposed to be launched here last month. All the pre-bookings, which were made for the phone will be converted into S7 Edge and S7,” he added.

Keywords: Samsung4G

More In: Gadgets | Technology | Business | Sci-Tech | Industry
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Internet

Facebook adds Apple TV, Chromecast support to stream videos

Indians reap Facebook ‘Bug Bounty’

Learn anything on YouTube

Facebook launches intra-office 'Workplace' network

Google to close location centric photo sharing service Panoramio

'Hot' Pakistani ‘chai wala’ is Internet sensation

An app-etite for poetry

Why are Twitter's shares crashing?

Encrypt your chats on Facebook Messenger now

Lock down your router

Technology

Xiaomi working on bendable smartphone

Apple may launch new Macs on October 27

Microsoft develops first human-like speech recognition system

Tech-a-byte: tech news this week

Apple iPhone 7 has hidden home button on screen

Samsung to launch only 4G smartphones in India

Samsung to face class action lawsuit in S. Korea

'Hot' Pakistani ‘chai wala’ is Internet sensation

An app-etite for poetry

The incredible, uncertain future of the motor car


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Gadgets

Xiaomi working on bendable smartphone

Joining the race to build a bendable smartphone, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on its own version of such a device... »