Expanding its “Galaxy On Series” portfolio, Samsung India on Friday launched a mid-segment smartphone “Galaxy On Nxt” for Rs 18,490 in India.

The 5.5-inch, full-HD “Galaxy On Nxt” has 2.5D Gorilla Glass, powerful octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 3,300 mAh battery.

The device comes with 32GB internal memory, Android (Marshmallow) OS, dual SIM and Micro SD card support which is expandable up to 256GB.

To ensure data security, the device has a fingerprint sensor that allows quick and secure access. “Galaxy On Nxt” integrates features such as “S Power Planning” and “S Secure” to address consumers’ power management and security-related concerns.

“Galaxy On Nxt has a premium full metal compact design with a superior performance for an enriching consumer experience,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobiles business, Samsung India Electronics.

With a superior f1.9 aperture on both cameras, “Galaxy On Nxt” is equipped with 13MP rear and 8MP front shooter.

Enhanced modes such as palm and gesture selfie, wide angle selfie and beautifying effects are incorporated in the device.

“After the overwhelming response to Samsung Galaxy On8 launched earlier this month, we are elated to bring Samsung Galaxy On Nxt to our customers,” added Ajay Yadav, Vice President-Mobiles, at Flipkart.

The device comes pre-installed with “My Galaxy” app that has videos, music, gaming, utility services and much more.