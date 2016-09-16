Extending its Galaxy A series in India, South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics on Friday launched Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone with glass and metal body for Rs. 32,490.

“The 6-inch sAMOLED display on Galaxy A9 Pro enhances the content experience. Fitted with high memory and advanced processor, the device is made for lag-free multitasking,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President of Mobiles Business at Samsung India Electronics, in a statement.

The unified combination of glass and metal gives Galaxy A9 a luxurious look. Protected by Gorilla Glass 4, the Full HD display has a narrow bezel of 2.7mm.

The Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery which charges from 0 to 100 in 160 minutes.

The device comes with 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 64 bit Octa-core processor and provides the users high flexibility with two SIM card slots and additional MicroSD card slot (upto 256GB).

The Galaxy A9 Pro sports a 16MP rear and 8MP front camera, both with f1.9 aperture for low light photography.

“With one of the largest batteries in the industry for long lasting use and an enhanced camera with Optical Image Stabilizer along-with low light photography capability, the Galaxy A9 Pro provides a Flagship experience,” Mr. Sharma added.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is available in three colours — gold, black and white — in stores starting September 26.