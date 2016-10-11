Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. told customers on Tuesday to stop using their Galaxy Note7 smartphones while it investigates reports of fires in the devices, as the tech giant scrambled to contain a deepening recall crisis.

The following is a chronology of major developments related to Samsung's recall of the Note 7s since the launch of the smartphones in August.

Oct. 11 - Samsung asks customers to stop using all Note 7 smartphones, halts sales and exchanges of the device globally as it investigates reports of fires in new devices.

Oct. 10 - Samsung says it is adjusting Note 7 shipments for inspections, quality control due to more phones catching fire.

Oct. 9 - AT&T, T-Mobile say they have halted issuing new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to safety concerns.

Oct. 6 - A Southwest Airlines plane in the United States evacuated due to smoke from a Note 7 device on board.

Oct. 1 - Samsung resumes selling new Note 7s in South Korea.

Sep. 29 - Samsung says more than 1 million people globally now using Note 7s with safe battery.

Sept. 25- Samsung delays S. Korea re-start of Note 7 sales by 3 days.

Sept. 22 - South Korea orders extra battery safety measures for Note 7 phones.

Sept. 21 - Verizon Communications, Sprint Corp begin taking orders for new Note 7s.

Sept. 19 - Samsung says a Note 7 phone a China user claims caught on fire was caused by external heating.

Sept. 19 - Samsung starts Note 7 exchange programme in South Korea.

Sept. 16 - Florida man sues Samsung for burns from Note 7 explosion. Samsung says to resume Note 7 sales in South Korea on Sept. 28.

Sept. 15 - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission formally announces recall of about 1 million Note 7 phones.

Sept. 9 - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges Galaxy Note 7 users to stop using their phone.

Sept. 8 - U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advises passengers to not turn on or charge Note 7 smartphones aboard aircraft or stow them in plane cargo.

Sept. 2 - Samsung announces global recall of 2.5 million Note 7 phones, citing faulty batteries.

Sept. 1 - Samsung starts Galaxy Note 7 sales in China.

Aug. 31 - Samsung delays shipments of Note 7s to South Korean carriers.

Aug. 24 - Report of a Note 7 explosion surfaces in South Korea.

Aug. 19 - Samsung starts Galaxy Note 7 sales in 10 markets including United States and South Korea.

Aug. 2 - Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 7 at a New York media event.