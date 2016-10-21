Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Retail on Friday launched LYF F1, a Special Edition future-ready device from LYF Smartphone+, priced at Rs 13,999 to deliver an enhanced experience over advanced networks.

F1 was unveiled by Indian actor and model Genelia D’Souza at the Reliance Digital store in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

Equipped with carrier aggregation (CA) support, LYF F1 is designed to tap the fullest potential of Jio, the world’s largest all-IP network. The CA technology gives users vastly improved data transfer rates and unmatched browsing experience. This feature is known to boost battery life, said a company statement.

Speaking about LYF F1, Mr Sunil Dutt, President – Devices, Reliance Retail, said, “LYF F1 smartphone+ is designed to take full advantage of the future ready Jio network. It is unmatched in speed, quality and product experience. LYF F1 is available in stores across the country now. With LYF F1, we welcome you to get future ready.”

F1 comes equipped with Rich Communication Services – a set of evolved Messaging services and enriched calling features. The evolved Messaging feature, an enhancement of the existing SMS feature on LTE network, allows group chat, file and location sharing, and much more through the good old SIM-based messaging. Enriched calling lets the user set context to a call by adding location, image, urgency and customised message, said the statement.

Loaded with a 16 MP rear camera, LYF F1 is designed for low-light photography, powered by advanced software technology. Other camera features include a unique multi-focus mode, and electronic image stabilisation that allows steady video recording while in motion, the statement added.

LYF F1 is powered by a superior Snapdragon processor with 3GB RAM, and a powerful battery with day-long backup. The phone comes with a 5.5 inch full HD IPS display that will give an immersive viewing experience. A built-in video player helps you view two videos on one screen. Also there is Smart Play - the intelligent display feature that pauses your video the moment you look away from the screen, thereby ensuring that you won’t miss a single moment.