India has warned passengers from using Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 during flight in the wake of the fresh issues detected in the smartphone battery.
“In the light of recent incidents involving battery issue with Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices globally, travelling public and airlines are advised…Not to turn on or charge Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone on board the aircraft,” Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) BS Bhullar said in a public notice issued on Friday. It further advised the passengers not to stow the phones in any checked-in baggage. Although passengers can still carry Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on board but it has to be put on switched off mode only in their hand baggage, a DGCA official said.
The move follows a similar directive from various aviation authorities of several countries such as United States, Australia and Japan. Samsung had announced a global recall of its smartphone Galaxy Note 7 over battery explosion fears. In merely two weeks of its sale, the South Korean company had found 35 such cases where batteries were found to be prone to catch fire.
