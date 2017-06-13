Latest Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 phones: price and specifications

more-in

Nokia is making a comeback into the smartphone industry with a slew of new releases – the latest being the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Even though the first look was released at the Mobile World Conference in February, these phones were released in India today.

Here’s what each phone has to offer:

Nokia 3

Priced at Rs. 9,499

It comes with a polycarbonate body fitted into an aluminium frame.

It is one of the few phones at this price point to feature a polarized, sculpted, 5" display with Corning Gorilla glass.

Android 7.0 Nougat

Other specifications include a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC, 16GB storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, Micro-USB 2.0

2650mAh battery

8-megapixel autofocus cameras on the front and back.

LTE 4G connectivity

Nokia 5

Priced at Rs 12,899

5” polarized HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM

8-megapixel autofocus cameras, back and front

16GB inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

LTE 4G connectivity

Nokia 6

Priced at Rs 14,999

This is Nokia's premium offering among the initial trio of phones to be launched in the Indian market.

Features a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a fingerprint sensor below the display

Android 7.0 Nougat

Snapdragon 430 processor attuned to 3GB of RAM

32GB internal storage expandable to 128GB with MicroSD card

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos

16-megapixel camera