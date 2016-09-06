US technology firm Motorola Mobility (a Lenovo Brand) on Tuesday launched an affordable smartphone Moto G Play at Rs. 8,999 in India.

The smartphone features five-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor paired up with 2GB of RAM and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

The device sports 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera and houses 2,800mAh battery.

It also comes with 10W quick charger which gives five hours of power by plugging in for just 15 minutes.

Consumers can also avail the offers including Rs. 15,000 Yatra e-cash from Yatra.com and Rs. 300 cashback on Moto Pulse 2 headphone.

The offers are available till September 13. Consumers can buy the smartphone at Amazon.in starting 10 p.m. onwards from September 6.