Nokia 216 Dual SIM will be available in India from October 24 in black, grey and blue.

Technology giant Microsoft on Tuesday launched a new mobile phone, Nokia 216 Dual SIM, at Rs. 2,495 for Indian customers.

The device offers dual cameras with LED flash, FM Radio, MP3, video player and Bluetooth audio support for headsets.

“The devices can store up to 2,000 contacts with a memory card support of up to 32GB. Users can also download apps and games through the Opera Mobile Store,” the company said in a statement.

Nokia 216 Dual SIM will be available in India from October 24 in black, grey and blue.