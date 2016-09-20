The Canvas Tab P681 will be exclusively available on Flipkart from September 20.

Domestic smartphone-maker Micromax on Tuesday launched Canvas Tab P681 at Rs. 7,499 that ensures an all-in-one entertainment experience for Indian users.

The tablet offers DTS Dual audio speakers for grooving music. The tab is equipped with 5MP rear camera with flash, 2MP front camera and has full HD (1920X1080) playback resolution.

“With new Canvas Tab P681, we intend to bolster our leadership position and bring the best immersive sound experience to give a full-fledged entertainment sojourn to our consumers,” said Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax.

The 8-inch tablet comes with the latest Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system and 4,000 mAh battery.

“With a storage capacity of 16 GB, the Canvas Tab P681 will ensure that consumers can maintain a large collection of music, movies, apps and games,” Mr. Sen added.

The Canvas Tab P681 will be exclusively available on Flipkart from September 20.