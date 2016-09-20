Domestic mobile handset maker LAVA on Tuesday launched X28 smartphone at Rs. 7,349 which is a 4G VoLTE-enabled device running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and has 8GB internal memory.

The dual-SIM device sports 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera — both with LED Flash — and houses 2,600mAh battery.

The camera software incorporates features such as slow motion video, time lapse video as well as face beauty.

Supporting 12 Indian languages, Lava X28 is equipped with the transliterate feature which helps users in easy translation in their respective native languages and vice-versa.