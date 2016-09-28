Domestic mobile handset maker LAVA on Wednesday launched its A97 smartphone with VoLTE-enabled 4G for Rs. 5,949.

The device sports 5-inch display, a 5MP rear and front cameras — both with LED flash — to deliver high-quality selfies even in low-light conditions.

The smartphone is packed with camera features such as Face Beauty, GIF mode to capture video images and audio picture to save images with an audio note.

Lava A97 is equipped with 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor and supported by 1GB RAM. The smartphone comes with 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB.

The device, which runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, supports 12 Indian languages.

The smartphone will be available across all retail stores and multi-brand outlets.