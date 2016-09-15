An iPad battery caught fire in a shopping centre in Rovaniemi, Finland, forcing the evacuation of customers, authorities said.

According to a senior fire official, a customer on Wednesday went into a phone shop in the shopping centre to get the battery of his two-year-old iPad replaced, Xinhua news agency reported.

When the seller began to replace the battery, it caught fire.

The smoke caused by burning battery spread to the shopping centre, the official added.