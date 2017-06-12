Google brings ‘Daydream View’ to India for Rs 6,499

The VR headset, which competes with the likes of Samsung’s Gear VR and HTC’s premium offering, Vive, will allow users experience sports and live events in full 360-degree panoramic view. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tech giant Google has launched its ‘Daydream View’ in the Indian market for Rs 6,499 as it attempts to cash in on the nascent, but growing virtual reality market in the country.

The VR headset, which competes with the likes of Samsung’s Gear VR and HTC’s premium offering, Vive, will allow users experience sports and live events in full 360-degree panoramic view.

Google’s Daydream View headset and controller will go on sale on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The device was launched in markets like the U.S, the U.K and Australia in November last year.

“Swim with a pod of dolphins, stand at the edge of a volcano and even visit Pluto with Daydream View. Users can teleport from virtually anywhere to pretty much everywhere. Our aim is to make the VR experience mobile so that customers can easily carry it anywhere with them,” Google Vice President Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Clay Bavor said.

He added that Google is working with developers, smartphone companies, and content creators to make VR accessible to all.

Daydream View, however, works with Google’s Pixel, Pixel XL and Moto Z currently and will soon be available for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Daydream-ready phones are built with high-resolution displays, powerful mobile processors and high-fidelity sensors-all tuned to support great VR experiences, Google said.

Daydream’s controller is packed with sensors that respond precisely to a user’s movement and gestures, letting them interact with the virtual world the same way they would in the real world around them.

Some apps and games on Daydream include NYT VR, Guardian VR, The Turning Forest, Netflix VR, Google Play Movies, Within, Fantastic Beasts, The Arcslinger, Need for Speed No Limits VR, LEGO BrickHeadz Builder VR.