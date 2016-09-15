In what may prove to be a happy news for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus lovers, the US tech giant Apple has slashed the prices of these devices by Rs. 22,000, market sources said.

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB variant) which was earlier priced at Rs. 82,000, will now be available at Rs. 60,000 after a price drop of Rs. 22,000.

With the same price cut, the iPhone 6s Plus (128GB variant) will now be available at Rs. 70,000, the sources told IANS, though there was no official confirmation from Apple.

Apple’s 4-inch smartphone iPhone SE, which was launched in March this year, also got a price cut. The 64GB version of iPhone SE, available for Rs. 49,000, will now be available at Rs. 44,000.

Recently, Apple’s iPhone 6s was rated as the world’s top-selling smartphone model in the second quarter of 2016. The US giant currently accounts for two of the three top-selling devices shipped worldwide.

Apple shipped 14.2 million units and accounted for four per cent share of all smartphones shipped worldwide in second quarter of 2016, said market research firm Strategy Analytics.

The Apple iPhone 6 shipped 8.5 million units worldwide for second position and two per cent marketshare during second quarter of 2016, followed by Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in third place with 8.3 million and two per cent share.

Apple launched iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus equipped with 3D Touch technology in India in October last year.

Both the smartphones feature 64-bit A9 chipset, 12MP iSight camera and 2GB of RAM.