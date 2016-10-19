After releasing MacOS Sierra, Apple is planning to launch new MacOS-powered computers on October 27, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to Recode, Sierra OS, which was launched last month, adds support for Apple’s Siri voice assistant and the ability to copy and paste between iOS and MacOS devices among other features.

The launch comes just in time for Apple to have the new products on sale for the full holiday season, the report added.

With no significant changes to any of its Mac models in recent years, experts have been asking customers to hold until the new line-up of the gadgets is updated.

Rumours are that Apple will introduce a new MacBook Pro sporting a row of customisable touchscreen keys.

This event may to take place at or near Apple’s Cupertino campus, Recode added.