US-based audio electronics company Altec Lansing on Tuesday launched five new speakers in the Indian market which are are available on Amazon.

The new 2.1 range kas Circus 2.1, Claw 2.1, Enceintes 2.1, Lozenge 2.1, and the Zine 2.0 varients.

Priced between Rs 1,990 and Rs 7,990, the new speakers are compatible with Android, iOS and Windows-based mobile phones and other Bluetooth devices.

The Altec Lansing Claw 2.1 speaker system comes with a down-firing subwoofer and a wired remote control.