Throwing light on 2016 in social media

2016 has been a year that has been quite dramatic in real life, thanks to events such as the Brexit vote and the victory of Donald Trump in the election to the presidency of the United States, the highest political office on the planet. The conflicts in the Middle East, which struck the West, with a wave of terror attacks, and the refugee crisis garnering eyeballs in the social media sphere as well. Closer home, political discussions, garnered more attention, as did Arnab Goswami’s sudden decision to leave Times Now. Twitter and Facebook, grappled with the spectre of fake news. Snapchat emerged as the new place to be, even as people above 25 years tried to understand how it works. We ask popular figures online about the year gone by and their expectations from social media in 2017.

Tinu Cherian, digital media professional and social media enthusiast

What has been the most innovative social media site of 2016?

Snapchat would qualify as one of the most innovative this year.

What are the events and trends that define 2016 on social media?

Politics and current affairs continue to drive major conversations on social media. Social media is no longer just for young people any more; it is fast becoming everyone’s digital identity and driving citizen journalism.

Who, according to you, is the social media person of the year?

In the Indian context, it would have to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Internationally, the US election received a lot of attention on social media and the US President-elect would win hands down.

How do you see social media sites looking ahead to 2017 and beyond?

Twitter and Facebook will continue to survive for a few more years. We will see new players emerging in the future. Live streaming of videos is an emerging trend that will be an interesting thing to watch out for.

Noopur Raval, Affiliate at Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University

What has been the most innovative social media site of 2016?

I’d say Snapchat has certainly been a game changer and it has become apparent in 2016. From a company that was mocked for what seems like a silly product – sending photos and videos that disappear – to a company whose interface design has changed the way all tech products design their interfaces (for example, Instagram now has “your story” which is like Snapchat but also all photo and video products, including WhatsApp’s photo sharing, have text and emoji overlays).

What are the events and trends that define 2016 on

social media?

Given that most of the companies we identify and use as “social media” are U.S. companies, the American presidential election has certainly been a massive media event. It has forced companies like Reddit, Facebook and Twitter to admit that issues such as fake news, trolling and misogyny are very serious challenges to online communication. In that sense, we are over the moment of celebrating social media’s role in helping freedom of expression and are wondering how to make communication more meaningful online.

Who, according to you, is the social media person/event of the year?

A person who needs to be celebrated more is Nighat Dad, a Pakistani lawyer and digital rights activist who has successfully launched Pakistan’s first online harassment helpline in 2016.

How do you see social media sites looking ahead to 2017 and beyond?

I am particularly concerned about one platform – Twitter. Twitter’s financial troubles in 2016 have laid bare the difference between making a useful technology product and a commercially successful technology company. Twitter remains a unique platform with fiercely loyal users, including presidents and prime ministers of countries – prompting the dangerous realisation that what we identify as public services are also entities with commercial interests. 2017 and beyond will see more battles over what is public, private and commercial.

Krish Ashok, techie and blogger

What has been the most innovative social media site of 2016?

In terms of innovation, Snapchat.

What are the events and trends that define 2016 on social media?

2016 has been a huge inflection point for social media. The election of Trump and Brexit comprehensively proved that no mainstream institution had the pulse of the people. Social media echo chambers allowed the free and easy dissemination of both real and fake news, leading to a peak political polarisation of the population in many parts of the world.

Who, according to you, is the social media person/event of the year?

Trump, without a doubt.

How do you see social media sites looking ahead to 2017 and beyond?

At this point, it’s very hard to predict. Facebook has a fake news problem and Twitter has a cyber bullying problem, but both of them will continue to grow and be relevant to any social media strategy in the near future. I think more niche networks like Snapchat will continue to push the boundaries in terms of new ideas like AI, augmented reality and devices. Interesting times ahead.

V. Shakti, tech blogger and disability rights activist

What has been the most innovative social media site of 2016?

Snapchat takes the cake there. It is a very new and extremely young network that has thrived and grown on innovation and creativity. It has quickly unseated the other networks in terms of engagement and user base growth. Even brands are flocking to the network and trying to cash in on the highly active and creative user base there.

What are the events and trends that define 2016 on social media?

Sadly, while there were many positive things that defined social media in 2016, I would say that 2016 has been a terrible year that saw the rise of mindless trolling and endless ideological struggle. In India, it was even more pronounced than the rest of the world. The right and the left were constantly at each other’s throats and meaningless tussles became the order of the day! There is massive pressure to take sides either way, and even families weren’t spared of systematic abuse. I shudder to think what is in store if this ugly trend continues!

Who, according to you, is the social media person of the year?

The average social media user, who is neither left or right, but is parked firmly in the centre! They are the folks that need to be awarded for keeping their sanity

How do you see social media sites looking ahead to 2017 and beyond?

More photos, more videos, and we will see the paradigm shift to teensy writing and aggressive video sharing. Effectively giving us the attention span of a goldfish!