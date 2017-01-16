Sony introduces new in car audio system XAV-AX100 at Rs. 26,990

Sony XAV-AX100: Play music and use your smartphone on the road, just by talking | Photo Credit: @sony.com

more-in

Sony India on Monday launched a new in-car audio system that enables smart driving and helps to navigate, communicate and play music from your phone with intelligent voice control or touch panel control.

Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (navigation is not enabled for CarPlay in India yet), the XAV-AX100 audio system is priced at Rs. 26,990, the company said in a statement.

The system utilises Sony’s high-power sound and ‘EXTRA BASS’ feature transforms any vehicle into an elaborate sound system — all the while making the drive as safe and comfortable as possible with rotation volume control and voice command features.

“Android Auto” extends the Android platform into the car and with a simple and intuitive interface and new voice actions, it minimises distraction so people can stay focused on the road.

“CarPlay” allows one-to-use smartphone in a safe and smart way while staying focused on the road, letting one access Apple Music, make phone calls and send messages all through the touchscreen or vocally with Apple Siri.

XAV-AX100 comes with rear USB and rear camera input for easy parking and also has Bluetooth connectivity and external mic.