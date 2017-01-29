Scares aplenty

In 1996, the first instalment in the Resident Evil series trapped us in a mansion of terrors with very limited ammo. It gave us an initial definitive taste of what came to be known as the ‘survival horror’ genre. Over the years, the franchise has grown to span several video games and action movies starring Milla Jovovich. After the success of the fourth instalment, the game veered sharply into the action-horror genre, with lots of guns and zombies to kill. In a bid to replicate the success, the last few games did not do as well. A few small studios stepped in to fill the survival horror void with truly nail-biting titles. It was not until the P.T. demo, a first-person horror experiment from legendary game maker Hideo Kojima, that Resident Evil makers Capcom took a long hard look at the franchise. And now, they’ve gone back to the series’ roots for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

What’s it about?

You play Ethan Winters, who sets out deep into the bayou of Louisiana, to search for his missing wife, Mia. Resident Evil protagonists are usually military types. But Ethan is your normal, everyday guy, with no combat skills or weapons. He finds himself on an abandoned plantation and in a throwback to the original Resident Evil, there’s a mansion. It’s home to the crazy Baker family who have captured you and played host to a whole new level of horror as you scramble to find an escape, only to be sucked deeper into the mansion’s secrets.

As a series, Resident Evil has a long and convoluted lore. But with Biohazard, you don’t need to know the entire story or need to play through all the games. It’s sort of a standalone. There is a connecting thread though; this game takes place four years after Resident Evil 6 and it’s set in the same fictional city of Dulvey. In a radical departure, this is a first-person perspective as opposed to the usual third-person view. This game’s horror is magnified considerably with an unmistakeable American grindhouse horror grunge to it. As a result, the gore cup runneth over with scenes of body parts being separated, lots of spurting blood and some hideous monstrosities you encounter. Though chief among the horrors stand the Baker family, who will stay with you as your prime nightmare fodder for days after the credits roll.

How does it play?

Survival horror games are those that put you in a dark place with barely anything to defend yourself with. Biohazard does survival really well, forcing you look through every nook and cranny for precious ammo. Those who conserve their ammo and instead find other ways to outwit or defeat foes are rewarded when the bosses come out to play.

The seventh instalment does a fantastic job of creating an atmosphere of a house of horrors. As you walk through the claustrophobic halls of the Baker home with just a torch, each creak will put you on edge.

What stands out is Biohazard’s environment design: from the dense foliage of the bayou hiding strung-up bodies from view, to the decayed, textured wood of the interiors. As you search each area, there’s stuff that will make your stomach churn. For the franchise’s fans, there are Easter eggs hidden around.

Also of note is the first-person view in VR should you be lucky to own a PlayStation device. The combat is really good, with a great feeling of impact as monsters explode into squishy parts.

The boss fights are a bit off in pace, requiring you to unload a lot of bullets to take down the bosses. There are puzzles too, which are extremely easy. At times, the story tends to stretch, as the game keeps pulling you back in. All of these are minor stumbles that don’t matter in the bigger picture, which is that Resident Evil 7 is one of the scariest games you will play this year.

Conclusion

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard marks a wonderful return to form for the series. It’s a gritty masterpiece of horror best played with full surround sound or at least great headphones, and a strong stomach.