Recreating the Potter universe

With the latest movie in the Harry Potterverse playing on the big screen in the form of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it's the perfect time to re-read all those Harry Potter books, re-watch the films. Or you could re-play the Lego Harry Potter series, which is a take on the entire saga, with a Lego twist to it.

What’s it about?

The Lego Harry Potter Collection comprises two games in one. There is Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4, which include the events that transpired in The Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire.

Then there's the Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, which continue the story from Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince and both parts of Deathly Hallows, which ends at showdown with Voldemort.

For those familiar with the Lego series of games or movies, these are retellings of the original story, with a certain slapstick, tongue-in-cheek humour.

All this with the main characters lovingly rendered in their charming building blocks style. For the most part, the game keeps in context with the story, reworking several key scenes and adding gameplay elements out there.

How does it play?

As with all Lego games, as you progress through the levels, you collect Lego blocks that you can use to build, and solve puzzles. For the most part though, you will be running about in familiar sequences from the movies, exploring the halls of Hogwarts and revisiting other locations.

With a cast of over 200 characters, there's a lot of content in the Lego Harry Potter Collection. What is Harry Potter's wizarding universe without the magic? In Lego Harry Potter, you can cast spells, and unlock several more. You can also brew potions, many of them with side effects.

Those who have played the new Lego Avengers or Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will find the graphics of Harry Potter Collection a bit dated. The graphics are also rendered in the Lego blocks. Yet, the game retains the charm of the original.

Should you get it?

Lego Harry Potter Collection is not something you play if you are new to the series; you need to go to the books or movies for that.

The games are perfect if you want to experience the story of Harry Potter and friends in a fun way. It’s perfect for kids.