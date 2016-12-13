Gadgets

Pokémon Go to make its India debut today

Youngsters glued to the Pokémon game on their smartphones.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Launched in July, the augmented reality mobile game became a global rage, garnering millions of users within days.

The year’s most sensational mobile video game, ‘Pokémon Go’, will make its India debut on Wednesday, in partnership with telecom operator Reliance Jio. The game will be available for download via Google Play and the App Store.

“With this partnership, thousands of Reliance Digital Stores and select partner premises in India will appear as ‘PokéStops’ or ‘Gyms’ in the Pokémon Go game beginning December 14,” Reliance Jio said in a statement. The company added that its customers would be able to download and play the game without incurring data charges till March 31, 2017.

Launched in July, the augmented reality mobile game became a global rage, garnering millions of users within days. It has been downloaded over 500 million times since its launch.

