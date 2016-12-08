New lick of paint

The Assassin’s Creed series is now one of the most popular franchises in gaming history and will soon have its very own motion picture starring Michael Fassbender.

There was a time when the series was going nowhere, but assassin Ezio came out of the shadows and propelled the series to stardom. That was in 2009, and now Ubisoft has released a tribute of sorts to Ezio in the form of a new remastered collection.

What’s it about?

Ezio Auditore da Firenze was once a charming noble, both frivolous and flamboyant. What set him on the path of becoming an assassin was the murder of his father and brothers before of his eyes. Ezio’s story has spanned Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, Revelations and appearances in other Assassin Creed spinoffs.

The games chronicle Ezio’s journey from playboy to becoming one of the most important figures in the Assassin order. They span several eras — from the Italian Renaissance to the 16th century Ottoman Empire. He criss-crosses Italy, to save Florence, Venice, and Rome from the Templar stranglehold. He enters the core of 16th century Constantinople to discover the secrets left by his ancestor, Altair.

Assassin’s Creed seems like a historical simulation, but it’s actually a science fiction game. It unlocks memories hidden deep within our DNA, in this case through Desmond Miles: a present-day descendant of Altair and Ezio. Miles is plunged into action as the Assassins and Templars try to reach back in time to find mysterious artefacts called the Pieces of Eden.

Ezio’s story is as fantastic now as it was then. It is the sole reason why this collection should exist.

How does it play?

The Assassin’s Creed series has used historical events like the French Revolution and the Industrial Revolution with great effect. The game has surpassed Ezio’s era in both characters as well as the evolution of gameplay systems. Not to mention the pirate extravaganza that was in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue. Compared with that the gameplay feels dated.

The crux of the game is parkour. The Assassin surpasses obstacles without breaking pace and climbs up and down buildings with the speed of a monkey and the grace of an acrobat. It was fantastic for its time in 2009, but the Ezio Collection feels a bit clunky. The same goes for the battle system. Games now have better sneaking systems.

Ubisoft has added a new coat of paint to an old game and put it on shelves with a few glitches. It would have been great if they retooled some of the gameplay mechanics for new players. A switch for legacy or new control schemes would have worked better.

Should you get it?

The Ezio Collection is a great walk down memory lane and a super addition to any Assassin’s Creed fan’s collection. For new players who want to experience the game that resuscitated a franchise, this is a great way to do so.

