Lenovo K6 Power smartphone launched in India

Extending its popular K series, Chinese technology company Lenovo on Tuesday launched K6 Power smartphone in India exclusively with etailer Flipkart.

Priced at Rs. 9,999, the smartphone can be bought through an open sale starting December 6.

“K series has been very successful for us so far. We have delivered some great K series devices. K6 Power is the complete all-rounder. People are looking at great battery, great camera, strong processor, great display with TheatreMax technology. Like other K series devices, we are hopeful that K6 Power will be a tremendous success in India,” Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo MBG, told IANS here.

The full-metal body design smartphone features the following:

5-inch full-HD display

Dolby Atmos sound

1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

Adreno 505 graphics

Finger-print sensor

3GB of RAM

Runs on Lenovo Pure UI on top of Android Marshmallow operating system

Specifications:

13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, 8MP front camera with wide angle lens, 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB 4,000mAh battery

According to a recent report by International Data Corporation (IDC), Lenovo Group, which constitutes almost a fourth of total online smartphone shipments, continues to lead online channel followed by Xiaomi.

Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with 23 percentage share with 8 percent sequential growth followed by Lenovo Group (including Motorola) at second place with 9.6 percent share of smartphones in the third quarter of this year, IDC said.