On January 9, 2007, Apple CEO and founder Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone at the MacWorld Conference in San Fransisco.

In November 2007, iPhone began international rollout.

On July 8, 2008, iPhone 3G went on sale to even greater acclaim.

On April 3, 2010, iPad went on sale, featuring 9.7 in touchscreen.

Since then, it has revolutionised the tech industry.