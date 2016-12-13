In launch mode

more-in

If you are an Android junkie, chances are one of the things that drew you to the interface is how you can customise it to suit your taste. This is where launcher apps step in to make your Android experience so much more enriching.

Launcher apps are essentially those that let Android users customise their home screen, open mobile apps, make calls and perform other tasks on your device. But for those yet to explore the joys of launcher apps and their many uses, here are a few that you could try to get you started.

Aviate

This one’s a great app with a mature approach to customising the Android home screen. The key idea being that it will provide relevant information to the user.

Once you install the app, you’ll notice that your apps are automatically categorised into collections such as music, games and work.

These, however, can be edited to suit your needs. The app also analyses how you use your phone to provide you with a better user interface. This is a rather nifty predictive launcher that adapts according to usage, location and the information you provide.

Nova Launcher

One of the more popular launcher apps, Nova has been a favourite with several Android users. The app offers extensive levels of customisation and lets you tweak everything from the space around app icons, creating a scrollable dock, choosing folder icons, to quirky scroll effects and even changing the icon grid.

For those who love tweaking their phone, this is a great option. And given its popularity, you will also find several guides online to let you use the app better.

ZenUI

This launcher app has a pool of high-quality themes and also includes advanced customisation features for those who want to refine their Android experience. Developed by Asus, the app lets you apply your favourite theme, wallpapers, change app icons, apply scroll effects, organise your apps and secure them too with integrated app-locking features.

It also lets you customise your font style and size, auto group related apps using the Smart Group feature and preview your screen when you customise wallpapers and themes.

Google Now Launcher

The default launcher on the Nexus and Android One handsets, this app can be used by other Android devices as well.

It’s a great choice if you want to move away from the manufacturer’s stock Android experience.

The app has interesting features, such as an entire screen for Google Now, has the very helpful Now Cards that are a powerhouse of information and it lets you access Search from every home screen. It also helps you in quick scrolling through apps and provides app suggestions depending on your usage.