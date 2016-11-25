Fighting for freedom

The second iteration of Watch Dogs is a clever romp through the city of San Francisco and a huge improvement in the story department

We live in a world where advertisement bots read our emails, and track where we go and what we do on the internet and in real life to some extent. We get served up targeted advertisements on our smartphones and computers. It’s not hard to imagine a future, or present, where there is a supercomputer monitoring every facet of our lives through our smartphones, webcams and via satellite. It’s also the recurring theme in the hit Netflix series Black Mirror, which shows us the darker side of technology. This is the world of Watch Dog 2, a world in which vigilantes fight for freedom from a new form of takeover.

What's it about?

Marcus Holloway’s life turns into a living hell when the new supercomputer, ctOS 2.0, flags him as a criminal. In a fictitious version of San Francisco, ctOS 2.0 has tightly woven its digital tendrils into every part of citizens’ real and digital lives as well as the city. With no way to survive, Marcus has to put his hacking skills to good use; he must take on the supercomputer with hacktivist group DedSec to wipe his slate clean from the system and take down ctOS 2.0 while they’re at it.

The first Watch Dog game hit all the right notes with its promo videos. When the game came out, however, it lacked severely in the story department, despite being a good open world game with great ideas. The biggest disappointment was the boring main character Aiden Pierce. With the sequel, the best part of the game is Marcus, who is everything Aiden wasn’t. From a killer style to a calm, confident and jovial personality, Marcus is a dynamic character who fits right into the techno storyline. And he’s accompanied by a colourful cast of DedSec team members, the best being the emoticon mask-sporting Wrench, in taking on the powers that be.

The real hero is the San Francisco that the developers have crafted. A living and breathing world with denizens that go about their daily lives, it’s a city of art and culture and yes, of Silicon Valley, the beating heart of the tech world. San Francisco is all about start-ups, latest designer fads and new tech gadgetry. Yet, behind the curtain, ctOS 2.0 pulls all the strings. A god that lives in servers, creates user profiles for everyone, rating them on how naughty or nice they are. Technology that controls the cops, monitors the mobile networks, and watches you through numerous cameras: profiling, judging and doing whatever it pleases. This is the world created by Watch Dogs 2, and it’s a good rendition of a possible future.

As a hacker, Marcus has access to everything that ctOS 2.0 has. Which means you can hack into the security cameras, control signal lights, steal cars and, in general, use the enemy’s own defences to wreak havoc. What’s the great mystery is how Marcus, by all accounts a fit nerd, gets to be great at everything, from sneaking around to being able to use guns like a well-trained army professional. Another yarn we have to swallow is the wanton killing, which is completely opposite to the hacktivist takedown initiative and Marcus’s optimism, drive and personality.

The developers should have taken that big gameplay/story oversight into account. Sure, you can avoid killing, but the default melee sneak attack involves Marcus strangling a poor guard to death. Maybe a non-lethal path through the game would have been a great addition, instead of breaking story just for a flashy kill.

How does the game play?

San Francisco is a hacker’s playground and Marcus’s smartphone is key to having the most fun in the game. Without the hacking element, the game would be just another clone of Grand Theft Auto V, which shares a setting and is still one of the most popular open world game out there.

There’s several ways of going about your missions. You can play aggressive by fighting your way in using brute force, with 3D-printed guns as well as by hacking junction boxes to explode. That’s not the most fun method, and the game quickly gets boring that way. It’s fun, though, using Marcus’s yo-yo-like melee weapon, which is a weight ball on a bungee cord. He uses it to beat down enemies in a very cool and flashy, dance-like kung fu. Watch Dogs 2 is best played with stealth, using trickery and hacking skills to distract your foes.

The hacking also extends to driving. The driving is fun, because you can get away from the very aggressive police by triggering underground pipes, signals and more to discourage and destroy your pursuers. You can even take to the water with speedboats. The driving element in the first game was fantastic and is something that’s even better in the sequel. With a playground as large as San Francisco, there’s so much to do, as with many open world games of this type. The developers have crafted a fantastic world for you to have fun in.

As of now, the game has been released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with PC coming later in the month. For the most part, the game looks excellent on the PS4, with exceptional detail in the world. It’s so much fun just walking around, discovering all the little hidden nuggets of joy the developers have hidden. It’s also a look into generation now: a brave new world of technology-savvy kids. Apart from a few bugs and glitches, the game seems intact and smooth. The Ascii art menus are pretty cool.

Should you get it?

Watch Dogs 2 may not be able to topple Grand Theft Auto from the top, but it comes within a hair’s breadth of doing so. With a cast of colourful characters and a superb open world, this is one game you cannot afford to miss out on this holiday season.