Discover the world anew

In late 2015, I had the opportunity to strap on an Oculus Rift and try out a demo designed to show off the capabilities of Virtual Reality (VR). Neuro, as the demo designed by GE was called, took users into the brain of a musician, into a world of rapidly firing neurons and brilliantly-lit synapses. It was a slightly other-worldy experience; floating along on a virtual platform as the incredible light-show put up by the human brain unfolded around me. By this point, I was quite sure that this was the more impressive technology when compared to its cousin, Augmented Reality (AR). After all, the ability to superimpose a layer of text, images or interactive elements upon our field of view is merely a cool party trick when compared to building a virtual world right?

This is a logical response going by track records. For most smartphone users, their first exposure to AR would have been apps like Google Goggles, which were great when they worked, but not something you were likely to leave on your phone. In contrast, VR had an explosive debut, with Oculus being a huge success on crowd-funding platform Kickstarter, raising 2.4 million dollars and destroying its intended goal of $250,000 back in 2012. For context however, smartwatch maker Pebble, which is set for a slow demise post its acquisition by Fitbit, had raised 20 million dollars in 2015. But crowdfunding campaigns are hardly a reliable barometer. Case in point – Exploding Kittens, game-developer Elan Lee’s collaboration with cartoonist Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal fame, racked up nearly nine million dollars. Oculus did have the last laugh, when Facebook acquired the company for two billion dollars.

AR, meanwhile, was doing pretty well. Google had backed the technology with its ambitious Google Glass project, and Microsoft displayed its HoloLens, which promised to be the next big thing for product design and simulation. But the failure of Google Glass proved to be a setback. While Oculus went on to hit the market, and was joined by other headsets like the HTC Vive and now Sony’s gaming-focused PlayStation VR, the buzz around AR died down a little.

In the tech sphere, where Kickstarter giants fade away and plucky upstarts soldier on, nothing is truly predictable. All it takes is for a few companies to place their bets on a trend. Courage, as Apple would call it. And all it took for AR to suddenly make headlines again was for some Pokemon to be superimposed onto the surroundings of mobile phone owners worldwide.

Ever since the success of Pokemon Go, AR projects that were on the backburner seem to have got new life. Google’s Project Tango-powered smartphones are in the news, HoloLens is still quietly undergoing development, and product manufacturers have warmed up to the idea of using AR for product simulations.

2017 may not be the year these technologies go mainstream, but it is a landmark year. VR headsets are getting less clunkier, and Zotac’s VR Go backpack even lets you move around without a tether while you blow up Imperial fighters in games like Star Wars Battlefront. More apps are now taking advantage of AR functionality than ever before, and society in general is beginning to figure out the best applications for both technologies.

Whenever it does happen, the chances of funky new headgear being a common sight on streets are high. Maybe Daft Punk were on to something.