Delhi tops when it comes to selling used smartphones: Report

Delhiites are ranked number one when it comes to upgrading smartphones as 19 per cent of online requests generated on ecommerce app Cashify to sell used smartphones came from Delhi, a report said on Tuesday.

The report titled “Second Hand Smartphone Market in India” by Cashify ranked top markets based on the total request generated to sell used smartphones in the second-hand market.

“People in Bengaluru came second with 15 per cent of request generated to sell used smartphones,” the report noted.

In Mumbai, 11 per cent sent requests to sell second-hand smartphones while Gurugram generated seven per cent request to sell used smartphones.

“Chennai’s numbers are the most surprising among all markets. Ranking fourth as a second-hand market after Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, the city generates eight per cent of requests to sell used phones,” the report said.

Since the number of mobile users in India is expected to reach 990 million by 2020 and the average selling price of smartphones are plummeting, it is anticipated that by the next quarter, Hyderabad and Pune will be the emerging markets to look forward to in the second-hand smartphone market, the report added.