Crafted with love

Iinstead of doing her homework, my four-year-old daughter was watching me play The Last Guardian. “He’s so cute, who is he?” she asked. Risking the wrath of my wife, I invited her to be my official helper of puzzles, and I can safely report that she did a fantastic job.

We enjoyed the antics of Trico, an oversized bird-cat creature that is central to the game. The Last Guardian has been in the making for eight long years by legendary game creator, Fumito Ueda. The joy on my daughter’s face is testament to how well a game can be crafted out of the relationship between a human and what we perceive as a monster.

What’s it about?

You play a boy who wakes up with no memory of how he entered a cave. There’s a hint that he has been kidnapped. Next to the boy is a chained, injured monster. Known as a Trico, it has a feathered body, and the eyes, tail, and body structure of a cat. You have to free Trico and escape the confines of the cave, which lies in the ruins of a mysterious city.

The game has Ueda’s signature art styles: from the barren lands to the focus on the hero and a creature. Like we see in Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, touted as Ueda’s finest. The Last Guardian was revealed in 2007. However, after delays it was released earlier this month.

The strongest point of the game is Trico’s detailing. The noises that the monster produces and its body language make a player believe it has got a personality of its own. Right from the start, Trico will transfix you. The monster feels so real that you want to complete every trial the game throws at you just to see it is safe and sound.

How does it play?

The Last Guardian is an adventure game that lets you rely on your brain to solve its puzzles — which are mostly environmental — as you figure out how to traverse the ruined land. Trico is a complex, thinking creature. Certain situations trigger behavioural instincts like flying into a rage or being scared, and you have to comfort the monster. These elements tug your heartstrings, especially if you are an animal lover.

Many a time, I would search for a hidden level or path, but my daughter would point to the most obvious paths, which turned out to be right. It was fascinating to see how the level design and the puzzles are constructed to keep you guessing. Together, we experienced the ups and downs the game had to offer. I made several mistakes, leaving both of us squealing as the boy fell towards his sure death. But Trico came to the rescue.

There were many such moments. For instance, in the beginning of the game when Trico is in a claustrophobic room and you try to find a way out for him, you come back to find his head sticking out of a small door, audibly pining for you.

Very few games are this beautiful and haunting. The world of The Last Guardian is bipolar with its grey and brown architecture, often giving way to luminous pools or large alien-looking chambers or small patches of foliage filled with butterflies.

The biggest technological challenge of the game is Trico’s artificial intelligence, which is too real and alive to be just a series of scripted events. The future of gaming is not fancy graphics, but complex, real, life-like behaviours that enliven what seems like pixels and polygons on the surface. The only hurdle making the game less perfect is the odd controls that sometimes feel like the boy is scrambling and falling too much.

Should you get it?

The Last Guardian is not for everyone. However, if you like adventure games and want something with a heart, then this game is definitely for you.

The author is a freelance tech and lifestyle writer