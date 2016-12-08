Apple rumoured to launch red iPhone next year

more-in

The 2017 version of Apple’s iPhone is rumoured to come in red and will retain the same design as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, a media report said.

“Alongside its usual 4.7 and 5.5-inch smartphone offerings, the company will also unveil a third model that will be priced at a higher side than iPhone 7 and will sport a 5.1-inch or 5.2-inch OLED display with invisible home button, all-glass housing, wireless charging,” appleinsider.com reported on Wednesday.

The company is expected to adhere to “s year” for its 2017 line-up.

Preferably called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, the handsets will retain the same aluminum design, a faster A11 chip and the expected iPhone 8 model will probably feature an OLED display.

Samsung and LG, joined by Foxconn-owned Sharp by 2018, are said to be Apple’s primary OLED suppliers.