After creating ripples with its Oculus Rift headset, Facebook’s Oculus team is reportedly building another virtual reality (VR) headset that does not need to be tethered to a computer with cables.

The new headset was announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the “Oculus Connect” event in San Jose, California on Thursday, Forbes reported.

Mr. Zuckerberg also announced that Oculus will spend an additional $250 million on “great software experiences” which are the next frontier of VR.

“More than a million people actively use virtual reality products every month. This is happening, and we have a lot to be excited about,” Mr. Zuckerberg told the gathering.

“The funding is an addition to the $250 million Oculus has already pledged to content development.”

Talking about the new headset in the making, Mr. Zuckerberg told the gathering: “We’re working on this, and it’s still early. This is the kind of thing we believe will exist when you combine hardware innovation and next generation software experiences.”

The new headset may offer something more powerful than Samsung’s Gear VR.

Oculus is also reportedly working with Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices to sell Oculus Rift with cheaper computers.