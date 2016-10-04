In a bid to make inroads into the emerging e-commerce space, Facebook has launched ‘Marketplace- its new user-to-user exchange for buying and selling goods with others in the community on its platform.

Over the next few days, Marketplace will roll out to everyone over 18 years old in the US, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand on the Facebook app for iPhone and Android.

“We will continue expanding and make Marketplace available on the desktop version of Facebook in the coming months,” Facebook’s Director of Product Management Mary Ku said in a post late on Monday.

In recent years, more people have been using Facebook to connect in another way - buying and selling with each other.

“This activity started in Facebook Groups and has grown substantially. More than 450 million people visit - buy and sell groups, each month - from families in a local neighbourhood to collectors around the world,” Ku added.

Marketplace is a convenient destination to discover, buy and sell items with people in the community.

To visit Marketplace, just tap on the shop icon at the bottom of the Facebook app and start exploring.

Marketplace opens with photos of items that people near you have listed for sale.

To find something specific, search at the top and filter your results by location, category or price.

You can also browse what’s available in a variety of categories such as household, electronics and apparel.

Use the built-in location tool to adjust the region you’re looking in, or switch to a different city altogether.

“When you find something interesting, tap on the image to see more details from the seller, including a product description, the name and profile photo of the seller, and their general location. You can also save the item to find it later,” Ku posted.

You can also send the seller a direct message from Marketplace to tell them you’re interested and make an offer.

From that point on, you and the seller can work out the details in any way you choose. Facebook does not facilitate the payment or delivery of items in Marketplace.

To sell an item in ‘Marketplace’, take a photo of your item or add it from your camera roll.

Enter a product name, description and price. Confirm your location and select a category.

“To keep track of all of your current and past transactions in Marketplace, visit - Your Items section. There, you can view your saved items, products you’ve posted for sale, and all your messages with people,” Ku noted.

Facebook does not allow transactions of illegal items like drugs or explosives. It also bans the sale of firearms, animals, and alcohol, among others.