MacOS Sierra, the latest major release of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, is now available as a free update, Apple has announced, adding that macOS Sierra now brings Siri to the Mac systems.

Siri will come to Mac with intelligent and helpful features users know and love from iPhone and iPad, along with all-new capabilities designed specifically for use on the desktop, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Features like Universal Clipboard, iCloud Desktop and Documents, Auto Unlock and Apple Pay on the web help Mac work even better with other Apple devices.

Photos gets an update with a new Memories feature that automatically creates curated collections of favourite photos and videos.

Siri on the Mac can help send messages and email, find documents, look up information, search a user’s photo library, adjust system preferences and more.

Users can also drag and drop Siri results into documents or pin them into their Today view for later reference.

Universal Clipboard allows users to copy content from an app on one Apple device and paste it into another app on a different Apple device.

With iCloud Desktop and Documents users can now access the files on their Desktop from iPhone and iPad. Auto Unlock lets users automatically log into their Mac when they are wearing an authenticated Apple Watch.

Apple Pay on the web makes the online shopping experience in Safari more convenient and secure than ever.

“Shoppers can now click the Apple Pay button at checkout on nearly 300,000 participating websites and then complete their purchase with Touch ID on iPhone 6 or later or with Apple Watch,” the company said.

