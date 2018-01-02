Can you survive the world with only a smart phone for company?

From getting groceries, ordering in food, paying rent to booking an Uber, navigating across unfamiliar areas, whipping up your favourite salad to checking out the weather before you head out of home ... the mobile has become the go-to to device for getting everything under the sun.

However, can you survive in tropical rainforests or the blazing sands of the Sahara, with a mobile phone being your only aid? In Stupid Man, Smart Phone, a reality TV series will see comic Russell Kane dropped into a different, treacherous environment every episode with a young internet star who must hunt, find shelter and survive using only a mobile phone. While the internet stars have the option of asking the online community for suggestions, the catch is — will the suggestions work? The show takes viewers all over the world from tropical rainforests and desert islands to freezing sub-zero conditions in the Arctic circle.

Talking about the show, Executive producer Nick Parnes says, “The idea came when we were watching a show set in the 90s. We discovered that in the present day, most people on the streets are glued to their phones and do not even have time to observe their surroundings. That set us thinking and resulted in the show.”

He adds, “You can use any of the Apps and facilities a Smart-phone offers — from online banking to pizza delivery. However, I am not sure, whether either of these tools will help in a situation when you are searching for water to survive in a desert.”

The latest season was shot in the desert lands of Morroco, islands and rainforests in Costa Rica. Shooting in the Costa Rican desert was tough. The crew also had to struggle to get adequate food and water. Since getting adequate water and surviving the night in the desert were the main challenges, we did not have much to do, he states.

Stupid Man, Smart Phone will première on February 4 at 11 pm on Sony BBC Earth.