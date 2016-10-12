Amazon Echo, which listens to you, is finding a place in millions of living rooms. Now, with Amazon Music Unlimited, you can order your music and buy songs with a simple voice command. — Photo: AP

Amazon Music Unlimited is the latest player in the online music streaming services market. But their competitive pricing might give them the edge.

Move over, Spotify? Well, we can't say that yet. But certainly, make way for Amazon Music Unlimited.

The online retail giant has finally got into the paid music streaming service, with its latest offering. It will be competing with a host of established players like Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play.

The music business, which had been painted into a corner with the advent of online streaming services — like YouTube, for instance — has a crying need for a business model rejig. And perhaps, one more player can only mitigate the build-up of monopoly in the already jeopardised field. Although, audio streaming is on the rise — 54% as opposed to 44% last year, according to an eMarketer analyst.

The service will cost $10 a month for general users, which is about the same that Spotify or Apple Music charges. But if you're a Prime member, you can get access to your favourite songs at $8 a month, or $80 a year.

Dear Apple and Amazon: What we love about Spotify is not the unlimited music. We love smart music. Choose a running playlist to try it out. — Jaime Rivera (@Jaime_Rivera) October 12, 2016

Most streaming services have a similar catalogue of songs and are largely differentiated by pricing and interface. Echo should have a significant edge on the pricing game.

According to AP, Amazon VP for digital Music Steve Boom says the Unlimited service is a grade above what even 'Prime' users experience. As a Prime user, you might get access to around two million songs, but the new flagship offer seeks to totally blow your discographic horizons wide open, with "tens of millions of songs".

On a personal note: Amazon Prime just keeps getting better and better for me! :) Unlimited streaming music with... https://t.co/qEHOxTay9z — Paul Gunton (@sailorlion) October 1, 2016

But a major selling point for Amazon is that it is tying the service up with its smart speaker system, Echo. If you have one of those, you can get unlimited music on a single device for $4 a month. Plus, the added perk of ordering music using just your voice and a few targeted commands, like "Alexa, play Eminem's new single," or if you can't remember the name of the song, "Alexa, play the song that goes 'With the lights out, it's less dangerous'".