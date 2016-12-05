Seeking some star power?

more-in

Ever wanted to host a smashing party and rope in a celebrity? Chances are, it would have led you on a wild goose chase trying to find the right contacts or seen you dismiss the idea as implausible. But, with most services now at the tips of one’s fingers thanks to a multitude of apps that cater to everything from food and grocery delivery to shopping and booking cabs, why must the entertainment sector remain unreachable? Gigstart, an app that was launched three months ago, hopes to bridge the gap when it comes to hiring creative talent.

So, whether you want to rope in local talent for a birthday or office party or find a celebrity to grace a wedding, it’s as easy as booking a cab. With names such as composer Pritam, actor Richa Chaddha and standup comedian Tanmay Bhat on board, Gigstart is set to change the way you plan an event.

Says Anirban Blah, promoter and investor, “It’s basically an online talent marketplace. The app was designed by entrepreneurs who sold the company to us. We developed it further to fill in the loopholes when it comes to acquiring creative talent that has been validated and at the right price. With the app, we try to eliminate the middlemen and cash transaction part of such deals.”

With over 5,500 artistes on the site, Anirabn says Gigstart is something like UrbanClap, but providing human services. “You can book anyone from local singers and television stars to the top 10 celebrities in Bollywood through our platform. Most of the talent pool from KWAN {a talent management company} is on board,” he says, adding, “The kind of talent you can access through our platform depends on your location, category of talent and budget. Currently, our focus is on performers — actors, musicians, bands and standup comedians, among others. We do however, plan to gradually shift focus to populating the platform with other categories such as hair and make-up artistes, photographers and craftsmen,” he says. “But first, we want to bring the numbers up to about 10,000 artistes,” he adds. The goal, he says, is that one should be able to book anything for any event through the platform.

With a pan-India presence, Anirban says that being able to book talent on the app is fairly organic. “We service about 30 cities, with the focus being on the top cities. However, we also realise that the real opportunity lies in smaller cities such as Ranchi, Ludhiana and Visakhapatnam,” he says, adding, “these are largely under-served and have a lot of talent with no platform.”

According to Anirban, the app’s approach to the whole sector is just like it would be for a traditional business set-up. “It’s a misconception that digital businesses need not rely on the roots of traditional businesses. One of the first steps we took was to get the space in place just like you would for a mall. We set up the app and website and then got the talent in place. Now is the time for us to focus on the buyers {or consumers},” he says.