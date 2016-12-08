Qualcomm, Microsoft team up to support Windows 10 devices

more-in

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm and Microsoft have teamed up to support Windows 10 on mobile computing devices powered by Snapdragon processors.

The first PCs running Windows 10 based on Snapdragon processors are expected to be available as early as next year.

“With compatibility with the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform is expected to support mobility to Cloud computing and redefine how people will use their compute devices,” said Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in a statement.

New Windows 10 PCs powered by Snapdragon processors can be designed to support x86 Win32 and universal Windows apps, including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office and Windows 10 gaming titles.

“Bringing Windows 10 to life with a range of thin, light, power-efficient and always-connected devices, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform, is the next step in delivering the innovations our customers love,” added Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft.