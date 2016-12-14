Monsters make a comeback

I spent a good chunk of this July wandering around the neighbourhood catching imaginary creatures on my phone. Such was the impact of Pokemon Go. However, there were enough people doing the same in India that my actions evoked little suspicion. Aside from being asked why I was lurking about near the office rest rooms (in my defence, I was catching a Geodude).

The catch was, the game had yet not been officially launched in India by developer Niantic Inc., which was already experiencing server issues due to the massive load imposed by players across the world using it simultaneously. This led to Indian Pokemon trainers finding themselves left in geo-locked limbo as Niantic blocked the game in the country. And, that was that.

But, Christmas has come early for Pokemon lovers. Pokemon Go is now officially available to play in the country through a partnership struck between Niantic and Reliance Jio -- the other viral thing that took the nation by storm before we all ran out of money. This is an agreement that reflects the lessons Niantic has learnt from its time analysing and tweaking the game in the West.

Some businesses took advantage of the number of people out and about catching Pokemon and attracted them into stores by setting up lure modules at nearby Pokestops (which makes Pokemon spawn regularly at a fixed point), offering goodies for pictures of Pokemon caught within an establishment and handing out discounts to specific in-game teams. Niantic further elaborated on this strategy by partnering with Starbucks and wireless carrier Sprint to turn their stores into Pokestops and gyms, a strategy it will use again in India, as all Reliance Digital stores will be given the same treatment as part of the deal. Apart from having the effect of increasing footfall at stores, this is likely to boost Jio’s customer acquisition rate by providing people on the fence a push to get a connection as Reliance has recently extended its free unlimited 4G data offer up to March 2017. However, the tie-up does not restrict the game only to Jio users.

So it is back, but what has been going on in Go world while we were locked out? Not much actually. Most of the reports from places where the game was accessible showed a massive drop off in user rates as the initial charm wore off. Those who kept playing also stopped once they were at too high a level to face a challenge or caught all available Pokemon (‘Gotta catch ’em all’ being the motto of the series). The company tied up with Apple to include support for the game in the new Apple Watch, and put its Go Plus wrist accessory for the game on sale. A massive update with around 100 new Pokemon from the newer-generation games was also hinted at, but so far the option of having a ‘buddy’ Pokemon and the addition of a couple of hatch-able baby Pokemon has been the extent of updates, besides a Christmas hat-wearing Pikachu. Niantic still has a few cards up its sleeve with some as yet unrevealed legendary Pokemon, which may be used during limited-time special events, but besides that, much remains the same.

Pokemon Go is now live on the Google Play store for download. Load up those potions and revives and hit the road. Happy hunting, and mind your surroundings!