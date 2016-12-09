Google partners with Gupshup

Google Home just got cooler by making friends with chatbots. | Photo: AP

Silicon Valley–based bot platform Gupshup on Friday partnered with Google to enable enterprises to quickly build ‘Actions’ on the artificial intelligence–powered Google Assitant.

Using Gupshup’s cross-platform development tools, bot builders can now create and deploy bots, or ‘Actions’, for Google Assistant.

“The bot landscape has grown exponentially in the past year enabling a world where intelligent, conversational interfaces will soon be all around us,” said Beerud Sheth, CEO Gupshup, in a statement.

One of the early Google Assistant “Actions” to come to Google Home is from VentureBeat, a chatbot news source.

A chatbot is a piece of software designed to automate responses to human language. Essentially, bots that can understand speech and accordingly provide a service.

Developed in coordination with Gupshup, the bot will be available to consumers later this month.

Google Home users launch the VentureBeat bot by saying “Ok Google, let me talk to VentureBeat”, and can then navigate the latest technology news stories and headlines from the comfort of their own home by interacting with Google Assistant.

According to market research firm Gartner, over 6.4 billion connected devices will be in use worldwide by the end of 2016, supporting over $235 billion in total services spending.

Gartner has also forecasted that over 20.8 billion devices will be connected by the IoT by the year 2020.