Google doodle honours Louisa May Alcott

A feminist, suffragist and abolitionist, Alcott’s Little Women was a semi-autobiographical novel.

Honouring Louisa May Alcott, Google’s doodle on Tuesday is an illustration depicting her best-known work, Little Women. A feminist, suffragist and abolitionist Alcott grew up amongst intellectuals such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau.

“Today's Doodle portrays Beth, Jo, Amy, and Meg March, as well as Jo's best friend Laurie, their neighbor. The March family of Little Women was based on Alcott's own, and the coltish Jo was Louisa's vision of herself: strewing manuscript pages in her wake, charging ahead with the courage of her convictions, and cherishing her family above all,” stated Google’s official blog.

“Alcott volunteered as a nurse during the American Civil War, and her family's home was a station on the Underground Railroad. She was active in the women's suffrage movement and became the first woman to register to vote in Concord, Massachusetts. Through it all, she wrote novels and short stories tirelessly, sometimes working 14 hours a day.”