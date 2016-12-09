Google, Microsoft rev their engines

more-in

Google, Slack team up

Slack, a freemium tool that facilitates a cloud-based setup for inter-organisation communication, has officially joined hands with Google. Slack, which has around four million daily users, offers offices a messaging platform in the form of a newsfeed. Currently, Google faces big competition from Microsoft, and its popular Office 365. So, with this integration, users of Gmail and Google Drive will “get notifications of status changes and changes to documents in Google Drive and approve them from Slack itself”. No need to go back and forth between Gmail and your office communication interface.

Microsoft inks deal with LinkedIn

It was a deal that has been in the works since June this year. Microsoft on Thursday coughed up $26.2 billion to acquire the formal social-networking site. Following regulatory approval from the European Commission, LinkedIn will now be able to extend its notifications and sponsored content across all Microsoft suites, including through pop-ups in the Action Center for Windows 10 users. And Microsoft will have a large social network of working professionals to leverage.

Phone, PC, what’s the difference?

Windows 10 users can now run desktop apps, such as Photoshop, Chrome, or Office on their phone-turned-PC. Continuum for Phones was launched in April 2015, and it allowed Microsoft phones to essentially connect to a larger screen and function like a desktop computer. But it could provide only touch-based apps that were unfamiliar to regular users of Windows computers. Now, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset, Microsoft is looking to eventually bring desktop apps to mobile phones. Nothing like a bit of nostalgia and familiarity to improve user experience, along with HD playback, and support for peripherals. Plus, Qualcomm devices are known to have better battery life and connectivity.