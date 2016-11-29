Discover style tips online

How often have you pulled out that classic white top from your wardrobe and wondered how to give it a new spin? I’m sure all of us have a couple of wardrobe staples/favourites that are a go-to for that special date or big meeting at work when we want to look extra nice. I definitely do. But then I also run out of ideas when it comes to giving my look a new twist or jazzing up that trusted old black dress.

This is where personal styling apps step in. Ideas on mixing and matching outfits in my current wardrobe, to matching which bag with which shoe and just how much bling is good are now at the tip of my fingers.

Here are a few you might find useful too.

StyleDotMe

You know when you’re out shopping and can’t decide which dress works for you and which accessory most complements your look. StyleDotMe is perfect for such occasions. All you’ve got to do is upload images of the products you’ve shortlisted and create a poll on the app and simply wait for your friends to get back to you with the responses. You can also set a timer to ensure people poll as soon as possible. And like with social media platforms, you can choose to follow your favourite celebrity or stylista.

MyDressing

Heading out for the evening and want to steer clear of classics and opt for something edgy instead? MyDressing lets you do just that. Simply fish out old wardrobe staples or something new and let the app tell you what you could match them with. Maybe couple an expensive top from a high street store with a palazzo bought from a hole-in-the-wall shop. This app is perfect especially for those rushed mornings before work when you’re looking to pick something out from your wardrobe in a hurry. You can also create a virtual look book for yourself for future reference.

StyleCracker

Not all of us can hire a personal stylist to help us look picture perfect for those special occasions. But this is where StyleCracker steps in. It is a one-stop shop for all things fashion and style-related with answers to ‘what do I wear today’ provided with a single swipe. With personalised feed featuring curated looks, this app also indulges the shopaholic in you by letting you buy designs you like. What’s even better, you can also chat with StyleCracker’s team of stylists for fashion tips.

Roposo

This one aims to help women find style inspiration and fashion tips from experts, apart from products. A fashion social network of sorts, the app has several users, including celebrities, makeup artistes, stylists and fashion bloggers. Designed just like a social networking platform, the app lets you browse through your fashion feed, like and share styles, leave comments and upload your own posts.