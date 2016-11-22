Cashing in

more-in

ATMBot, developed by Coimbatore-based Timebender Technologies, helps people find ATMs that have money in them

Seeing the long queues outside ATMs and the confusion and chaos about the availability of cash in the wake of the demonetisation, two engineering graduates from Coimbatore’s Government College of Technology decided to do something to help the struggling people. The result was ATMBot, an Artificial Intelligence-based web-robot that helps people locate an ATM with cash close to them

“With the ongoing mess in the country, we thought ‘why not build something to help ease the situation’. Though there are other interfaces that dispense similar information, ATMBot is different because it is crowd-funded. Users need not download an extra application on their phone to use it,” says Abishek Muthian, who founded the city-based start-up Timebender Technologies India Private Limited along with Aravindhan Ramachandran.

After his graduation, Abishek decided to venture out on his own. After a 10-month stint in Mumbai, he started Timebender Technologies in 2014.

The company is into mobile applications, AI bots, Information Security and Software Defined Networking services and has made several applications for banking, medical, cancer research NGOs, mapping applications using Indian satellites, e-commerce and mobile-commerce games.

ATMBot works on data provided by other ATM users. Once someone has used an ATM to withdraw cash, they can upload that information on the web-robot with just one click. This data then becomes immediately accessible to others using the application.

“Since the web-bot works directly from Facebook Messenger that is pre-installed on the phone, people don’t need to download another app and waste data. As soon as you click on the link that someone has shared with you over Whatsapp, e-mail, SMS or any other means, it requests you to launch Facebook messenger and, in a three-step process, you can know the location of an ATM with cash near your location,” says Abhisek.

ATMBot does not store the user’s private information. “As a result, we do not know the number of people who are using the application now. It was launched on November 16 and, in the first 24 hours, we registered 6,000 ATM service reports. In the first three days, the number was 10,000,” notes Abishek.

The motto is to reach more people so that they can save time. The bot works for both Androids and iPhones. The users can first click a button to send location and choose either ‘Enter ATM data’ or ‘Receive ATM data’ by pressing another button.

The data is crowd-sourced and anyone can update the information on the interface. Once the user enters the cash availability data in the nearby ATM, the status is stored real time and updated.

This makes the application more efficient compared to other interfaces dispensing similar information. The bot can even be used internationally.

In a way, the solution also harbours a feeling of mutual belonging among ATM users and fosters the sentiment of sharing. The user-friendly solution almost makes one feel that they are talking to a friend.

“Normally, you would ping a friend and ask for the location of the nearest ATM. With the help of ATMBot, a web-robot will answer your query. It is crowd sourced but, unlike other solutions it requires very minimal user interaction — just two buttons to receive or update data,” Abishek says. “We are not monetising it because we did it with a public service agenda. We have invested our funds into the functioning and maintenance of the application.”