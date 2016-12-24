Big-ticket gizmos of 2016

more-in

This past year has seen a great many new feats in personal technology. Many tech firms invested heavily in research into Artificial Intelligence — the kind that would make human life easier and human experience richer. We had at least three major players raising their stakes in the field of AI — Google, Amazon, Apple.

Of course, not all gizmos released this year made the right kind of explosive impact. Barely three weeks after Samsung released it, the Galaxy Note 7 had to be taken off the shelves because its battery was prone to blowing up, causing a loss of around $17 billion to the firm.

It was also a scary year for tech, with Yahoo revealing that billions more user accounts had been hacked, Twitter falling by the wayside and finding no buyers, Facebook attracting flak for the burgeoning Fake News on its platform. Of course, technology has always come with its attendent risks and pitfalls, as depicted evocatively in the Netflix series, Black Mirror, which takes an extrapolative look at the way technology is evolving and affecting human life and culture.

But here is a list of the major gizmos that were either released or took significant strides this year:

VR

Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, which is powered by a PC and has positional technology that gives users a wide range of physical interaction with the virtual environment, became available in the first quarter of 2016.

Google Daydream View

Clay Bavor, Google vice president of virtual reality, talks about the Daydream View virtual-reality headset during a product event, in San Francisco. Googleâ€™s Daydream View virtual-reality headset sets itself apart by including a handheld controller that responds to gestures and other movement. Itâ€™s a fine device for its price, but it still needs more apps to make its potential more than a dream

Phones

iPhone 7 Plus

A new iPhone 7 Plus goes on sale at the Australian's flagship Apple store in Sydney, on September 16, 2016. | Photo: Reuters

Samsung S7 Edge

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are both 'water resistant in up to five feet of water and for up to 30 minutes'. | Photo: Flickr/Răzvan Băltărețu

Google Pixel

The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, on October 4, 2016. | Photo: Reuters

OnePlus 3T

Less than three months after the launch of the acclaimed OnePlus 3, a newer version was out — the 3T | Photo: Special Arrangement

Drones

GoPro Karma

The GoPro Karma kit contains a Quadcopter with foldable rotors that comes with a 3-axis gimbal for image stabilisation, and a backpack into which the entire thing can fit snugly. | Photo: Special Arrangement

AI

Google Assistant

Google Home is a voice-activated product that brings “Google Assistant” to any room in your house. | Photo: Screenshot

Self-driving car

The Waymo driverless car is on display during a Google event, on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in San Francisco. The self-driving car project that Google started seven years ago has grown into a company called Waymo. | Photo: AP

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon had been developing Echo inside its Lab126 offices in Silicon Valley and Cambridge, Massachusetts since at least 2010 in confirmed reports. | Photo: Wikipedia

Anki Cozmo

Cozmo is one of Anki's newer products — an interactive robot with a big brain, and an even bigger personality. | Photo: YouTube grab

PCs

HP Spectre

According to the HP, ‘Spectre’ is the world’s thinnest laptop and has a battery life of up to nine and a half hours. | Photo: HP website

Microsoft Surface Studio

With an ultra-HD 4.5K screen, Microsoft Surface tudio delivers 63% more pixels than a state-of-the-art 4K TV. | Photo: Reuters

Accessories

Apple Airpods

Unveiled but not officially launched due to technical bugs, Apple's Airpods may well put paid to the headphone jack. | Photo: Screenshot

Keyboard touch in Mac